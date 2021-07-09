Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.