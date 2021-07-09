Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $22.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.95 million and the lowest is $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $100.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

