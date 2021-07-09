Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $13.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

