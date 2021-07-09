Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

