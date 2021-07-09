Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $6,553.55 and approximately $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

