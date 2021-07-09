Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.19 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

