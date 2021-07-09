Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

EDUC stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

