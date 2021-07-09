Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $3,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

