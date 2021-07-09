Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $152.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

