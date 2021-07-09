Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

