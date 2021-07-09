Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 318.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,484,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.