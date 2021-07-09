Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $153,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 558,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

