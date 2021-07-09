Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,646 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.11% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420,239 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.