Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of GPACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

