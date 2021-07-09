Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $204,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 175.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 550.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

