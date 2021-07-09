Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $210,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 745,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Shares of AR opened at $14.48 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

