DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,978.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00032156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $100,978.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.