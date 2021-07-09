Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $39.40. 19,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,036. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

