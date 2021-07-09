DSAM Partners London Ltd Sells 67,743 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,743 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 0.28% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,070.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,129 shares of company stock worth $36,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.