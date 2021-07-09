DSAM Partners London Ltd Purchases 189,058 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,058 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 4.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 136,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,833. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

