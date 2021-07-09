DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Farfetch comprises approximately 1.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,746. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.