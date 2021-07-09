DSAM Partners London Ltd Increases Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 104.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Immatics were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

IMTX traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 2,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

