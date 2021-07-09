Douglas P. Baker Sells 13,435 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 99,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,025. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

