dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.00

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 8264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.56 million and a PE ratio of 65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

