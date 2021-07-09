Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,656 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $51,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

