Dogecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $28.59 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $28.59 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00397568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,369,408,344 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

