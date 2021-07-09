DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $625,201.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $625,201.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00880698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005311 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

