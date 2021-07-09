DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $48.19

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $49.74. DLocal shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

