Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.