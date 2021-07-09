Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $119,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $143.28.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

