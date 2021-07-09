Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.95% of First Merchants worth $125,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.