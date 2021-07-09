Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.44 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.90% of Columbia Banking System worth $120,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.