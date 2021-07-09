Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Ulta Beauty worth $118,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $335.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

