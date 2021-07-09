DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Down 0.3%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 6,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

