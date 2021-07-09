Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

