Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.82. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

