Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.90 ($11.64) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

