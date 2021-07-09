Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $66.65 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.