Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 446

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 413.40 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.93.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

