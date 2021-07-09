Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $239.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.51 million and the highest is $273.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $949.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NYSE DEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 11,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

