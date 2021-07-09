Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.