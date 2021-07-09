DeFi Bids Trading Up 9.8% This Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $302,821.14 and approximately $413.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.00899359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005200 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,996,548 coins and its circulating supply is 15,025,601 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

