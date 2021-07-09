DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $131,967.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,171,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,076,339 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

