Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRC) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 439,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,283,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

