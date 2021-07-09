Dean Connor Sells 14,147 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$62.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.51. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.29 and a 1-year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.