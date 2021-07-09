David E. Shaw Sells 48,410 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $3,601,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,068. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 262.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 435.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

