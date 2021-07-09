David E. Shaw Sells 48,410 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $3,601,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,068. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
