Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

DDOG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,341. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -764.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

