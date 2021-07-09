Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $129.04 or 0.00380087 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $379.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.73 or 0.01613292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,223,066 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

