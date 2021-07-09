Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lowered by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.