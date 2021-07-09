Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

DHR opened at $276.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

